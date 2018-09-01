Stree box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer has finally hit the silver screen on August 31. Stree is a horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru. On its opening day, the film witnessed an occupancy of 30% in the morning shows.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree hit the big screens on Friday, August 31, 2018. Helmed by director Amar Kaushik, the film has succeeded to spread its magic on the silver screens. Going by the box office day 1 collection, the film has undoubtedly left its competitor way behind. As per the early estimates, the film has earned approximately Rs 6-7 crore at the domestic market on its day 1. Also, the occupancy in the theatres for Stree on its opening day was recorded around 30% in the morning shows.

Also, a relative increase was recorded in the number of viewers during the afternoon and evening shows. Besides Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree also features Dangal fame Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Also, the film is clashing with Dharmendra and sons’ starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which has received an average at the box office.

