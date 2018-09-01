Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree hit the big screens on Friday, August 31, 2018. Helmed by director Amar Kaushik, the film has succeeded to spread its magic on the silver screens. Going by the box office day 1 collection, the film has undoubtedly left its competitor way behind. As per the early estimates, the film has earned approximately Rs 6-7 crore at the domestic market on its day 1. Also, the occupancy in the theatres for Stree on its opening day was recorded around 30% in the morning shows.
Also, a relative increase was recorded in the number of viewers during the afternoon and evening shows. Besides Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree also features Dangal fame Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Also, the film is clashing with Dharmendra and sons’ starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which has received an average at the box office.
Stree box office collection Day 2
Boxoffice can be most unpredictable, but that’s the beauty of this business... #Stree takes a bigger start than the bigger-in-cast #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe... Proves, phir se [yet again], Fridays can be sooo unpredictable!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018
Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "The combo of horror and humour works incredibly well."
#OneWordReview...#Stree: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
This one springs a big, big surprise... The combo of horror and humour works incredibly well... Out of the box plot, gripping screenplay, terrific eerie moments, witty one-liners and superb performances... 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/lRgK4Pvt7c