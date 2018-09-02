After an unpredictable opening at the box office on Friday, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree continue to tempt the audiences to theatres. On its opening day, the movie made around Rs 7 crore and we are quite sure that the second day at the box office has brought some more crores to the film. Early predictions have suggested that the movie made around Rs 14 crore on its second day of release and the figures are expected to be doubled in the third day. Directed by Amar Kaushik and jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film has been receiving positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences.
The two attributes contributing to the success of the film are undoubtedly the unique storyline and a good word of mouth. It has been also expected that the weekend is going to help the film to multiply its success. Surprisingly, Yamla Pagala Deewana Phir Se, which has been expected as a tough competition for Stree, has failed badly on the box office. Besides Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree also features Dangal fame Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.
Check out the Stree box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates:
Live Blog
Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is all praises for Stree. He urged his fans to go and watch Shraddha kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer via his Twitter handle.
Plz go n watch #Stree A rare combination of horror n comedy that spooks n tickles you in equal measures. Add to that some really fine performances, superb dialogues n nice camera work. Great job @amarkaushik @RajkummarRao @ShraddhaKapoor @TripathiiPankaj @Aparshakti #Abhishek— Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) August 31, 2018