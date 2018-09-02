Stree box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: With an unpredictable opening, Stree continues to attract a huge crowd of viewers to the box office. The movie made over Rs 6.82 crore on its first day and the numbers are expected to multiply this weekend. Besides Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree also features Dangal fame Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

After an unpredictable opening at the box office on Friday, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree continue to tempt the audiences to theatres. On its opening day, the movie made around Rs 7 crore and we are quite sure that the second day at the box office has brought some more crores to the film. Early predictions have suggested that the movie made around Rs 14 crore on its second day of release and the figures are expected to be doubled in the third day. Directed by Amar Kaushik and jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film has been receiving positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences.

The two attributes contributing to the success of the film are undoubtedly the unique storyline and a good word of mouth. It has been also expected that the weekend is going to help the film to multiply its success. Surprisingly, Yamla Pagala Deewana Phir Se, which has been expected as a tough competition for Stree, has failed badly on the box office. Besides Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree also features Dangal fame Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

