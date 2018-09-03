Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree surprisingly has given a good performance at the box office. The horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru, Stree was released on August 31, this year. The movie that earned around 4 crore on day 1, has now bagged Rs 17.69 crore. The movie is expected to cross Rs 30 crore in the coming week. With a unique storyline, Rajkummar Rao starrer received mixed reactions from the audience. Made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films, Sumit Arora’s drama stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon.
The movie failed to impress the audience and became one of the flop films of Sunny Deol.
Crossing the quarter century mark in 3 days...getting a HIT tag already ... Congratulations team 👏🏻🌟👏🏻🌟👏🏻🌟👏🏻🌟👏🏻🌟👏🏻🌟#Stree @RajkummarRao @ShraddhaKapoor @TripathiiPankaj @MaddockFilms #DineshVijan @krishdk— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 2, 2018
Most of you probably haven’t even heard about a small industrial town called Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.— Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) September 2, 2018
We’ve just played a housefull show of #Stree in a single screen cinema with a capacity of over 900 seats.
This is what a ‘theatrical experience’ can do even without a star!
Dear #Stree makers kindly explain the ending of the film ?— Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) September 2, 2018
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the third day box office collection of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer
All estimations and calculations go for a toss... #Stree wreaks havoc at ticket counters... Multiplexes, single screens, metros, mass circuits - this one has worked across the board... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 13.57 cr. Total: ₹ 31.26 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2018
#Stree catches speed and hits double digits on Day 2... The low costs and high theatrical returns makes it a BIG SUCCESS... Expect further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 30 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 6.82 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: ₹ 17.69 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2018
#OneWordReview...#Stree: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
This one springs a big, big surprise... The combo of horror and humour works incredibly well... Out of the box plot, gripping screenplay, terrific eerie moments, witty one-liners and superb performances... 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/lRgK4Pvt7c