Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree surprisingly has given a good performance at the box office. The horror comedy helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru, Stree was released on August 31, this year. The movie that earned around 4 crore on day 1, has now bagged Rs 17.69 crore. The movie is expected to cross Rs 30 crore in the coming week. With a unique storyline, Rajkummar Rao starrer received mixed reactions from the audience. Made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films, Sumit Arora’s drama stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Flora Saini, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, the horror comedy was released on the same date of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Meanwhile, the horror comedy was released on the same date of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The movie failed to impress the audience and became one of the flop films of Sunny Deol.

Live Blog

