Stree earns Rs 41.97 crore in just 4 days. The horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao was released on August 31, this year. Amar Kaushik directorial's blockbuster Stree was bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru.

The horror-comedy Stree, which was released on August 31, is now one of the blockbuster movies of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Although, the film started on a slow note but managed to do well at the box office on the weekend. Despite hitting the theatres opposite Dharmendra’s Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phirr Se, Stree managed to garner more love from the audience.

Amar Kaushik directorial Stree bagged over Rs 6.82 crore on the first day. Surprisingly, the digits doubled at the box office on weekend and the movie earned Rs 10.87 crore on Saturday while Rs 14.38 crore on Sunday. With a grand total of Rs 32.07 crore in 3 days, Stree is expected to cross the estimated numbers in the coming days.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the good news as the movie has roped in the list of 2018’s blockbusters. All estimations and calculations go for a toss, wrote Taran Adarsh on his social media handle. The film was not only praised by the audience and the fans of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao but also by some of Bollywood’s actors.

