Stree, the horror comedy hit the theatres on August 31, this year. The movie is now one of the blockbusters of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. According to digits, the movie has a steady start but the film saw a growth on weekend. Although, Dharmendra starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was praised by celebrities but it disappointed the audience. Stree was not only praised by the audience but also managed to garner good numbers. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree earned over Rs 6.82 crore on day 1. The numbers doubled at the box office on weekend and the movie earned Rs 10.87 crore on Saturday while Rs 14.38 crore on Sunday.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the box office collection Stree collected in just 4 days. Becoming one of the blockbuster movies of 2018, Stree’s estimations and calculations go for a toss. Not just India, Stree was praised by the international audience. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree has crossed $ 63, 353 in 3 days.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh is took to his official Twitter account to share the box office collection of horror-comedy, Stree.
#Stree has won over audiences in desh as well as videsh… Let’s compare it with Rajkummar Rao’s previous movies in Australia...#BareillyKiBarfi *lifetime biz* A$ 60,767#FanneyKhan *lifetime biz* A$ 58,673#Stree *weekend + Mon biz* A$ 63,353... Crossed *lifetime biz*@comScore— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2018
Fear sells... And so do comedies... The marriage of horror and humour has resulted in three major successes: #BhoolBhulaiyaa [2007], #GolmaalAgain [2017] and #Stree [2018]... Does it signal the arrival of a new trend? Will we see more horror-comedies in future?— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2018
#Stree runs riot at the BO... Surpasses expectations by putting up a FANTASTIC TOTAL on Day 4 [#Janmashtami holiday]… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr. Total: ₹ 41.97 cr. India biz... This one’s a SUPER HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2018