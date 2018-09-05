Stree box office collection Day 6 LIVE updates: The horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is expected to cross Rs 50 crore, this week. The Stree that was released on August 31, was helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru.

Stree, the horror comedy hit the theatres on August 31, this year. The movie is now one of the blockbusters of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. According to digits, the movie has a steady start but the film saw a growth on weekend. Although, Dharmendra starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se was praised by celebrities but it disappointed the audience. Stree was not only praised by the audience but also managed to garner good numbers. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree earned over Rs 6.82 crore on day 1. The numbers doubled at the box office on weekend and the movie earned Rs 10.87 crore on Saturday while Rs 14.38 crore on Sunday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the box office collection Stree collected in just 4 days. Becoming one of the blockbuster movies of 2018, Stree’s estimations and calculations go for a toss. Not just India, Stree was praised by the international audience. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree has crossed $ 63, 353 in 3 days.

Stree box office collection Day 6 LIVE updates:

Live Blog

