Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Flora Saini is not ready to slow down at the box office, claims film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The blockbuster horror-comedy has managed to garner around Rs 114.18 crore, so far.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the latest digits of horror-comedy that starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The blockbuster film in its fourth week has managed to boost the grand total of the which is now Rs 114.18 crore. Stree surprised the audience as the movie started on a slow note and now is not in any mood of slowing down despite new films like Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Love Sonia starring Mrunal Thakur and Nawazuddin Sidique’s Manto were released in past 2 weeks.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Flora Saini, Viyaj Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee was released on August 31, this year. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the horror-comedy is made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films. The movie has already emerged as a commercial success as it has already garnered Rs 149 crore at the box office against the budget of Rs 23 crore.

Talking about the other projects of Stree star Shraddha Kapoor, she is currently seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Helmed by Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud, Shree Narayan Singh, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti. Made under the banners of T-Series Films and Krti Pictures, the comedy-thriller was released on September 21.

