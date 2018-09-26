Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is currently at cloud 9 as both her films, Stree and Batti Gul Meter Chalu are doing well at the box office collection. The film that was released on August 31, Stree starring Rajkummar Rao has garnered Rs 120.93 crore in 4 weeks.

The horror-comedy Stree is simply unstoppable at the box office! The film which was released on August 31, is turning out to be one of the most praised and longest film running in the theatres in 2018, so far. Despite Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Manmarziyaan and Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor, seems like Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree is not ready to step back. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest digist of the movie. Adarsh in his post wrote that the film has collected around Rs 120.93 crore by collecting Rs 87 lakhs on Tuesday and 97 lakhs on Monday.

#Stree [Week 4] Fri 1.51 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.86 cr, Mon 97 lakhs, Tue 87 lakhs. Total: ₹ 120.93 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2018

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, Stree stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Flora Saini and Vijay Raaz. Made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films, the horror-comedy that jumped into the Rs 100 crore club was distributed by AA Films.

Nevertheless, Shraddha Kapoor is on cloud seven these days as both her films, Stree and Batti Gul Meter Chalu are doing well at the box office. Batti Gul Meter Chalu has so far collected Rs 29 crore in 5 days. The film that stars Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam is based on the social electricity issues faced by middle-class people.

Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree will have to face a high competition at the box office as Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is all set to hit the theatres on September 28, 2018. Helmed by Sharat Katariya, the much-anticipated film is bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra. Made under the banners of Yash Raj Films, the movie revolves Indian government’s Made In India campaign which was launched in 2014.

