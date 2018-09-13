Stree box office collection: Helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan & Raj & D.K, Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The movie according to trade analyst has so far earned Rs 91.77 crore at the box office.

Stree box office collection: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The horror-comedy has collected Rs 91.77 crore so far. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the mindblowing digits of Stree. With a rock-steady collection in the second week, the movie is expected cross Rs 100 crore in the third week of its release. According to the analytics shared by Adarsh, Shraddha Kapoor starrer garnered around Rs 3.22 crore on Tuesday, September 11. The movie still maintains the momentum and continues to earn good numbers at the box office. In the series of Tweets, film critic praised the movie that was released on September 7, this year.

#Stree inches closer to ₹ 100 cr Club… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr, Tue 3.22 cr, Wed 2.95 cr. Total: ₹ 91.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2018

#Stree maintains the momentum… Is ROCK-STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr, Tue 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 88.82 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2018

#Stree maintains its strong pace on Day 11 [second Mon]… Biz was affected in some circuits due to bandh… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr. Total: ₹ 85.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2018

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film was bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K. Flora Saini, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Aakash Dabhade, Atul Shrivastava-starrer Stree is made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films.

Talking about the other projects of Shraddha Kapoor, 2 states actor is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shree Narayan Singh directorial, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud, Shree Narayan Singh, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti, Batti Gul Meter Chalu stars Shahid Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Yami Gautam, Samir Soni, Sudhir Pandey and Farida Jalal. Made under the banners of T-Series Films and Krti Pictures, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the theatres on September 21, this year.

