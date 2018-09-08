Stree box office collection: Stree, the horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released on August 31, this year. Although, the film had a slow start at the box office but it managed to earn well in the first week of its release. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is expected to cross Rs 75 crore on Sunday.

As per Taran Adarsh’s predictions, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is expected to cross Rs 75 crore on Sunday. Adarsh in series of tweets praised the horror-comedy starring Kai Po Che! actor Rajkummar Rao that was released a week ago. With Stree earning over Rs 6.82 crore on day 1. The film doubled at the box office in the first week. It garnered Rs 10.87 crore on Saturday while Rs 14.38 crore on Sunday. Not just domestic audience, Stree was praised by the international audience.

#Stree withstands the opposition from new Hindi releases… Expected to witness big growth on Sat + Sun… Should cross ₹ 75 cr on Sun [Day 10]… [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.78 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2018

Horror monopolises the marketplace… #Stree [last Friday] and #TheNun [this Friday] – riding on the positive goodwill of #TheConjuring – are attracting audience in hordes… Of course, #Stree has a generous dose of humour… Horror is the new Hero! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2018

Made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Aakash Dabhade, Atul Shrivastava and Flora Saini. Apparently, there’s a buzz that the film will hit the 100 crore club in the upcoming week. Not just that, the makers have also decided to make a sequel of the horror-comedy after receiving mind-blowing reactions from the audience.

