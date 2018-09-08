Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree is expected to join the 100 crore club in its second week. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K. Made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films, Stree has earned over Rs 60.39 crore.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree is all set hit the Rs 100 crore club. Well, the comedy-horror that had a slow start at box office finally took a grip at the end of its first week. The movie which has so far collected Rs 60 crore is a counting film, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With earning around Rs. 6.83 crore on its opening day, Stree garnered digits on its releasing weekend. The trade analyst took to his official Instagram account and wrote, the remarkable movie, Stree became an eye-opener in east, west, north, south. Stree has become a winner.

Sharing the digits of the movie, the film on Friday collected Rs 6.83 crore, Saturday Rs 10.87 crore, Sunday Rs 14.57 crore, Monday Rs 9.70 crore, Tuesday Rs 6.37 crore, Wednesday Rs 6.55 crore, Thursday Rs 5.50 crore. With a grand total of Rs 60.39 crore, Stree was released in over 1950 screens.

Just like Padmaavat, Gold and Baaghi 2, will Stree jump into to the list of 2018’s best Bollywood movies? According to Adarsh, the collection depends on how it performs in the second week. The movie is expected to hold string numbers in Week 2 in Indian theatres. With the movie recovering a substantial chunk of investment, Stree has already become a lottery film for its investors.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K. Made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films, Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Viyaj Raaz, Flora Saini and Abhishek Banerjee. Written by Sumit Arora, the horror-comedy was released August 31, 2018.

Irrespective for its *lifetime biz*, #Stree is a LOTTERY for its investors… The mid-sized film has already recovered a substantial chunk of investment from non-theatrical avenues, while the all-India theatrical biz is an added bonus. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018

Will #Stree cross 💯 cr? Much depends on how it fares in Weekend 2… While the film is holding on to a good number of screens in Week 2 [Week 1: 1950; Week 2: 1770] + the trending is superb, it should deliver strong numbers in Week 2 as well… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018

#Stree is REMARKABLE in Week 1… Day-wise biz is an EYE-OPENER… East, West, North, South – this film is a WINNER… Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 14.57 cr, Mon 9.70 cr, Tue 6.37 cr, Wed 6.55 cr, Thu 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 60.39 cr [1950 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018

