Stree box office collection prediction: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree which is finally hitting the silver screen on August 31 is expected to mint Rs 3 crore on opening day. Stree is a horror comedy which has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and has been bankrolled by Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree which is finally hitting the silver screen on August 31 is expected to mint Rs 3 crore on opening day. Stree is a horror comedy which has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and has been bankrolled by Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru. It will be the first time when Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together in a film. Also, Rajkummar Rao, who is known for experimenting with his roles and is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, will be seen in a horror comedy for the first time.

Stree will be released on Friday—August 31 and will face a box office clash with Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se which will also be releasing on the same date. Stree also stars Dangal fame Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

The trailer of the film received mixed reactions from the audience as well as critics and the reason that the film is expected to have a slow start at the box office is that it will face tough competition with Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate which are still going strong at the box office.

The tagline of the film titled Mard Ko Dard Hoga has also raised the curiosity among fans and now the fate of the film will be decided once it hits the silver screen. Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will also be seen in Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrre Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Kangana Ranaut starrer Mental Hai Kya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More