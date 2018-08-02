Stree first song Milegi Milegi: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar starrer Milegi Milegi song from the upcoming movie Stree is out. The movie directed by Amar Kaushik is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba revolves around the life of a witch who knocks on people's door at night.

Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are back again! And the much awaited first song of upcoming Dinesh Vijan’s Stree is released. The horror comedy Stree is based on the Indian urban legend, Nale Ba. Made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films, the makers have released the first song titled Milegi Milegi, sung by Mika Singh and composed by Sachin and Jigar. Director Amar Kaushik was noted saying that the idea of Milegi Milegi is to give the audience a peek into what Stree is all about. Even though it is a promotional song, it encapsulates the essence of the movie and showcases the concept of the film. Kaushik further added by saying the team of Stree enjoyed shooting for the song and as the peppy number is filled with masti, they are sure that the audience will enjoy watching Milegi Milegi.

Talking about the song Milegi Milegi, the makers have made sure the audience enjoy the vibrant colours by giving an urban touch to the song which is also a promotional song. It also gives a sneak peek into the movie as hands pulling out people from the energetic performance can be seen in the song that was released today, August 2. Scheduled to hit the theatres on August 31, this year, Stree revolves around the life of a witch who knocks on people’s door at night.

Both the stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao took to their official Twitter account to share the first song of their upcoming movie Stree. “It’s time to groove & move to the tunes of Milegi Milegi! Song out now,” wrote Shraddha Kapoor on her social media account.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More