While Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree is all set to enter the 100 crore club, the audience was excited to know who is essaying the role of Stree. Well, fans thought Shraddha Kapoor is the witch but the real face behind the horrifying veil was revealed and its none other than the Tollywood beauty Flora Saini. The Guddu Ki Gun star Flora Saini has been working in the film industry for quite a long period. The Dhanak actor was noted saying that the makers were not tagging her on social media because they wanted to keep it under wraps. But when they saw the results, they are amazed by the reactions they have been receiving from the audience.

In an interview with Indian Express, Saini was noted saying that she played the role of a ghost in Stree which most of the people usually ignore doing because they want to look pretty. But she did the ugly part and is happy that the film is doing so well. The actress thinks it’s her type of dark comedy.

The Chala Bagundi actor revealed that it was VFX which made her look scary. She further added by saying that half of the time she was hanging and flying, and in the other half, she couldn’t walk much as she was wearing the harness. Praising the Stree, the actor said that the action team was caring, good and even served her coffee while she was hanging.

Well, the Tollywood star said no to the makers of the super hit movie Stree in the first go. She was offered to essay the role of a prostitute and was told it is a day’s work. The actress was impressed with the film despite knowing that there are no dialogues.

