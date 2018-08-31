Stree movie release, celebrity reaction and audience review LIVE updates: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree has released today, i.e August 31. Helmed by Amar Kaushik and bankrolled by Maddock Films and D2R films, Stree is based on urban legend Nale Ba. The film clashes with Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-anticipated release Stree has finally hit the theatrical screens today on August 31, 2018. With a quirky trailer, foot-tapping songs like Kamariya, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Milegi Milegi and quirky promotions, the horror comedy has raised the excitement bar up high and promises to give the audience the thrill of a horror film along with laughter fits along the journey.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is bankrolled by Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru under the banner of Maddock Films and D2R Films.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in prominent roles, Stree revolves around urban legend Nale Ba. With this, the film will clash with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The film marks the third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana film series.

Live Blog

