Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-anticipated release Stree has finally hit the theatrical screens today on August 31, 2018. With a quirky trailer, foot-tapping songs like Kamariya, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Milegi Milegi and quirky promotions, the horror comedy has raised the excitement bar up high and promises to give the audience the thrill of a horror film along with laughter fits along the journey.
Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is bankrolled by Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru under the banner of Maddock Films and D2R Films.
Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in prominent roles, Stree revolves around urban legend Nale Ba. With this, the film will clash with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The film marks the third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana film series.
Live Blog
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree is off to a good start at the box office.
#Stree off to a good start at the box office. Opened with decent 30% occupancy at morning shows .— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 31, 2018
Huma Qureshi extends best wishes for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.
All the best to my super talented friend @RajkummarRao and my cutie @ShraddhaKapoor for #STREE Missed the screening last night .. but can't wait to catch it in the theatres 💓💓💓— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 31, 2018
Film critic RJ Alok calls Stree 'Horror comedy of 2018'.
"MARD KO DARD HUA #Stree DEKHKAR— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) August 30, 2018
Horror Comedy of 2018
Superb Direction
Amazing Performances
Brilliant Script
MUST WATCH with Family " #StreeReview @RajkummarRao @ShraddhaKapoor @MaddockFilms @Aparshakti @TripathiiPankaj @amarkaushik #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/Qpv1dhKKf5
Film critic Subhash K Jha gives Stree 4 stars.
'#StreeReview,a gorgeous marriage of mirth and fear..never seen before.'4 stars. @ShraddhaKapoor @RajkummarRao— SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) August 30, 2018
Fukrey actor Varun Sharma urges everyone to go and watch Stree.
Kya Film hai Yaaarr #stree Matlab Maaazzaaa Aagaya.. Haaste Haaste Darre.. Darrte Darrte Hassseee!! Full Power Film Hai!!❤️❤️ Please Sab Jayiye aur Kal Dekhiye!! @MaddockFilms @ShraddhaKapoor @RajkummarRao @Aparshakti @amarkaushik @PVijan @nowitsabhi @TripathiiPankaj— Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) August 30, 2018
Diljit Dosanjh gives a shout-out to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.
Team #Stree Chak Deo Fattey ... 👻@MaddockFilms @RajkummarRao @ShraddhaKapoor @TripathiiPankaj @MaddockFilms #DineshSir @sharadakarki @MaddockFilms— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 31, 2018
Taapsee Pannu states that it is too good to see a horror comedy done right in a Hindi film.
It’s so good to see horror comedy done right in a Hindi film. Congratulations to the entire team of #Stree @amarkaushik #Dinoo @RajkummarRao #AbhishekBanerjee @Aparshakti #PankajTripathi @ShraddhaKapoor 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 go watch it for a good laugh with a tinge of spook!— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 30, 2018
Ali Fazal says Stree is going to change the game.
I second that. Hell i Third that if thats anything @RajkummarRao you’re so good bhai. #stree is going to change the game. @Aparshakti bhai aap mahaan ho @ShraddhaKapoor you are so honest,ur presence so strong. @TripathiiPankaj pankaj ji,maine aapke naare lagaye hain juhu pvr mein https://t.co/0ZR7Np4Brl— Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) August 30, 2018
Mini Mathur is totally impressed with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.
Just watched #Stree ... what an amazing new genre of horror -comedy with a powerpacked cast!! Cracked up laughing & shrieked all together ... SO MUCH fun🙀🧟♀️😹@RajkummarRao @ShraddhaKapoor @Aparshakti @TripathiiPankaj #vijayraaz @amarkaushik @nowitsabhi @MaddockFilms— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) August 30, 2018
Yami Gautam says Stree is spine-chilling horror with madness and laughter.
ओ Stree कल आना ! और आप सब ज़रूर देखना । @RajkummarRao you are one of the most incredible & versatile actors ! Loved your performance! Absolutely enjoyed watching the movie -spine chilling horror with madness & laughter ! And @ShraddhaKapoor u looked fab ! @MaddockFilms 😊— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 30, 2018
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all praises for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.
#Stree is a perfect mix of comedy n horror @amarkaushik 👏🏻👏🏻@RajkummarRao bro wat an amazing performance😎@Aparshakti n @nowitsabhi u guys wer 2 gud 😆😆@TripathiiPankaj sir aap chaa gayein— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 30, 2018
N d girl wid no name @ShraddhaKapoor u wer fab😁
Congrats #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says Stree is a crazy mix of horror and comedy.
#Stree is so much fun. It’s a crazy mix of horror and comedy written and directed with expertise. @RajkummarRao is adorable and in top form as usual. Raj, this is a great birthday gift! #AparshaktiKhurana, #PankajTripathi, #ShraddhaKapoor and all of the ensemble is terrific. FUN!— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 30, 2018
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who featured in Stree's song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, praises Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.
Just watched #Stree ! Superb blend of horror and comedy! @amarkaushik @MaddockFilms 👌🏻♥️ @RajkummarRao birthday boy you were fab as always! @TripathiiPankaj sir u are outstanding 🙌🏻 ! @Aparshakti @nowitsabhi u guys made me crack & how! & @ShraddhaKapoor u looked stunning!— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) August 30, 2018