Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-anticipated release Stree has finally hit the theatrical screens today on August 31, 2018. With a quirky trailer, foot-tapping songs like Kamariya, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Milegi Milegi and quirky promotions, the horror comedy has raised the excitement bar up high and promises to give the audience the thrill of a horror film along with laughter fits along the journey.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is bankrolled by Krishna DK, Dinesh Vijan and Raj Nidimoru under the banner of Maddock Films and D2R Films.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in prominent roles, Stree revolves around urban legend Nale Ba. With this, the film will clash with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The film marks the third instalment of the Yamla Pagla Deewana film series.

Live Blog

10:15 (IST)

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree is off to a good start at the box office.

09:54 (IST)

Huma Qureshi extends best wishes for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.

09:27 (IST)

Film critic RJ Alok calls Stree 'Horror comedy of 2018'.

09:26 (IST)

Film critic Subhash K Jha gives Stree 4 stars.

09:15 (IST)

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma urges everyone to go and watch Stree.

09:15 (IST)

Diljit Dosanjh gives a shout-out to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.

09:11 (IST)

Taapsee Pannu states that it is too good to see a horror comedy done right in a Hindi film.

09:08 (IST)

Ali Fazal says Stree is going to change the game.

09:07 (IST)

Mini Mathur is totally impressed with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.

09:04 (IST)

Yami Gautam says Stree is spine-chilling horror with madness and laughter.

09:02 (IST)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all praises for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.

08:50 (IST)

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says Stree is a crazy mix of horror and comedy.

08:48 (IST)

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who featured in Stree's song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, praises Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 