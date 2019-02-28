Stree producer Dinesh Vijan on Rajkummar Rao starrer Rooh-Afza's announcement: In an interview, Vijan stated that there were three horror comedies which were being developed simultaneously and then they will start meeting shortly. Reportedly there will be Stree 2, after Rooh-Afza and Munjha following which there will be Rooh-Afza 2 and Munjha 2. The sequels will meet and just cross paths with each other.

Stree producer Dinesh Vijan on Rajkummar Rao starrer Rooh-Afza’s announcement: Producer-director Dinesh Vijan, who last year produced Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, is planning to build a cinematic universe in the horror-comedy genre. After Stree, the producer made an announcement of making horror-comedy Rooh-Afza on Wednesday which he will follow-up with Munjha, another project in the same space.

The producer had said during the shooting of Stree that they have started developing Rooh-Afza, about a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep on their wedding nights to possess their brides. He had stated that the third film, Munjha, will revolve around a male ghost looking for his bride while Stree was about a female ghost petrifying the male population of a small town. Vijan added that it had been in the planning stage from the last two years and there are three different teams who don’t know each other and have developed the three films. He revealed that he had a blueprint in his mind that will make all the three films meet. As per the director, the last shot of Munjha will meet Rooh-Afza and so on.

Reportedly the idea of creating a franchise crossed Vijan’s mind when he met a Hollywood artist, who had worked on all of Christopher Nolan’s films. They discussed cinematic universes and For the grand plan to work, both Rooh-Afza and Munjha have to work. He also bet big on the next two films and said that they needed to up the game. Munjha needed to be a better film than Stree and Rooh-Afza has to be a balancing factor. Then, he spilt the beans stating that he will have his universe in the next five years.

If all goes well, the finale of the universe could be a two-part or three-part series where everything falls back together. According to the producer in 2023 will be a year where all the films would meet. This year will be Rooh-Afza, 2020 will be Munjha and 2021 will be Stree 2. Sometime later that year, there will be Rooh-Afza 2 and then 2022 will be Munjha 2. Lastly will be the massive film where all these films will meet. With Rao recurring in Rooh-Afza, Vijan hopes that other cast members would also return in future though there is no contract as such till now.

