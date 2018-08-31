Stree review: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has hit the silver screens today and it seems that debut director Amar Kaushik has somewhere succeeded in impressing the audiences with his piece of work. Leading media publications have already reviewed the movie. Going through the reviews, it seems that critics have mixed response for the movie.

Bollywood fans are all prepared to experience something really new and less experimented genre in the film with much-anticipated Stree. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has hit the silver screens today and it seems that debut director Amar Kaushik has somewhere succeeded in impressing the audiences with his piece of work. Well, we do believe that the film has a top-notch star cast but there are other factors of the movie that have been adding the best to it. The movie has got some of the best technicians namely Amalendu Chaudhary and Hemanti Sarkar who have shot and edited the film respectively. Also, the clever cunning screenplay by duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK keeps the viewers intact with the storyline.

Leading media publications have reviewed the movie so far and going through their reviews the film is worth giving a watch. We already knew that movie is based in the town Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh where a spirit named Stree takes away men with them leaving behind their clothes and a horrifying message on the walls.

We have selected some of the reviews from the leading websites that you can go through before taking a decision about whether to spend your bucks on the film or not.

Rachit Gupta from Times Of India writes that Stree has done well with the comedy but the film feels a little too long. The review also reads that the movie has its absurdities and moments but the final act lets it down.

Scroll.in’s Nandini Ramnath writes that the film has succeeded in proving the fact that horror and comedy can work on the big screens. Praising the cast of Stree Ramnath writes, “Even as Stree begins to collapse under the weight of its contradictions, the actors are always on cue, delivering the steady patter of conversational humour with aplomb and leaping out of their skins at just the right moment.”

