If you are also from one of those who has got hell scared after watching the nun from the conjuring series then get the guts up as Shraddha Kapoor is all set to take horror level a bit higher. Recently, the makers of Stree dropped the first look of Shraddha Kapoor from the movie, and believe us that Shradhha is actually looking scary. The spine-chilling photos have already been doing the round on the social media ever since they were made public by the makers. The films also stars Rajkummar Rao, who will be seen playing a tailor in the movie. The movie is based on an urban legend Nale Ba, according to which a witch roams around the streets and knocks at the door. The witch fools the people by calling them in the voices of their known ones and the moment they open their door, the witch just kills them.

The movie has been directed by Amar Kaushik, who recently told the Mumbai Mirror that Rajkumnmar, who is playing a tailor in the movie actually learned the work from an official tailor. A tailor was hired for the job and Rajkummar used to share his progress with him through pictures for 15-20 days. Though, he did not revela much about Shraddha’s character, but from the first look, we can toatlly predict that she is totally going to nail the role of a ghost.

Recently, Shraddha shared a poster of the movie that revealed the release date of Stree i.e. August 31. The fans have also been comparing the recent photos of Shraddha with the nun from the Conjuring series. On the other hand, The Nun, next movie in the conjuring series is all set to hit the screens on September 9.

