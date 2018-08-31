Stree: Shraddha Kapoor has yet again flaunted her love for playful dressing in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous Bollywood actor is looking absolutely sizzling in the popped bright colour Palazzo pants paired with a white embroidered blouse and same stripe print dupatta. See Photo

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has all over again showcased her playful yet elegant dressing style at the special screening of Stree last night. The beautiful diva is spotted carrying striped palazzo with ultimate ethnicity. The winning part of the photo is her sexy “I’m the boss” expression, which is breaking the internet. Shraddha is one of those actresses who can look cute, chic and hot, all at a time!

This picture is apparently, one of the promotional looks for her latest movie Stree and undoubtedly, she is fluttering hearts all over! Shraddha is wearing a beautiful embroidered blouse and to add a desi touch to the outfit she carried a dupatta. The Baaghi actress chose to not accessorize her neck and flaunt her curves like a hottie! However, she completed the look with an ethnic set of earrings and sizzling smoky eyes adding a lot of drama to the look. The careless way of styling her hair is adding a dash of finesse to the look.

Shakti Kapoor’s baby girl Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, who is loved for her overloaded cuteness. She has not limited herself to acting but also gave a chance to her melodious voice by singing few Bollywood tracks which was very much loved by her fans. The multi-talented lady is leading the movie Stree which has hit the box-office today and is doing excellent until now.

