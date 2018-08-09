Stree song Kamariya: Get ready to get up and dance as Nora Fatehi is back to flaunt her dance moves on Stree's second song Kamariya. In the song, Nora can be seen shaking a leg with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, Stree will hit the screens on August 31.

When it comes to raising temperatures with her hot and sizzling dance moves, trust no one but Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi. After charming the audience with her latest song Dilbar from John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate, Nora is back again to win hearts with her latest dance number titled Kamariya from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree. Sung by Aastha Gill, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar, Kamariya witnesses Nora shaking a leg with Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Just before the song hit the screens, Nora shared a photo in which she could be seen sporting a desi look. With a purple and pink blouse and dhoti, styled with a bunch of bangles, wavy hair and a bindi, Nora looks breathtaking.

Check out Nora Fatehi-starrer Kamariya here:

With hit songs like Rock The Party, Naah and Dilbar, it would not be surprising if Kamariya shines through as the biggest chartbuster of the year just like Dilbar, which is on a record-breaking spree ever since the song has hit the screens.

All due to her sizzling dance moves and increasing popularity, Nora has also bagged a dance number in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree, based on urban legend Nale Ba, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 31. Helmed by Dinesh Vijan, Stree is bankrolled by Maddock Films and D2R films.

