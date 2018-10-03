Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor still continues to garner good digits at the box office. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna, D.K. The comedy horror is made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Flora Saini and Vijay Raaz starrer Stree was released on August 31, this year.

Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor still continues to garner good digits at the box office even after the release of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga. Soon after the release of the movie, Stree was highly praised by the audience and Bollywood celebs. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna, D.K. The comedy horror is made under the banners of Maddock Films and D2R Films. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Flora Saini and Vijay Raaz starrer Stree was released on August 31, this year.

#Stree continues to prove all calculations and estimations wrong… Truly UNSTOPPABLE… [Week 5] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 88 lakhs, Sun 1.51 cr, Mon 61 lakhs, Tue 1.24 cr. Total: ₹ 127.42 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2018

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest updates of the movie. With Stree becoming one of the superhits of 2018, Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are enjoying the success of the film. Adarsh in his post wrote that Stree continues to collect good digits at the box office. Stree is simply unstoppable and has already garnered Rs 127.42 crore. It collected Rs 1.24 on Gandhi Jayanti, Rs 61 lakhs on Monday, Rs 1.5 crore on Sunday, Rs 88 lakhs on Saturday and Rs 52 lakhs on Friday.

Talking about other projects, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to entertain her huge fan following by essaying the role of Saina Nehwal. The Saina Nehwal biopic titled as Saina, will hit the theatres next year.

