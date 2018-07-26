The much-awaited trailer of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Stree has finally been unveiled and everything about the film seems fresh. In a long time, Bollywood has not seen a good horror comedy which can leave a mark on the hearts of the audience and it is being anticipated that Stree might change that fact. Both Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have acted brilliantly in the film and even the narration and comic timings make it an interesting watch.

The tagline of the film, Mard Ko Dard Hoga has already created a lot of curiosity among fans and now the trailer of Stree has taken social media by storm.

The trailer, which released on Thursday—July 26, has created a lot of buzz on social media. According to media reports, Stree is loosely based on the Indian urban legend titled Nale Ba. Stree has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under the banner of Maddock Films.

Trailer out today… First look poster of #Stree… Stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee… Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj and DK… Directed by Amar Kaushik… 31 Aug 2018 release… #StreeTrailerToday pic.twitter.com/8sdggeEzrx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2018

Stree also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. Stree also features Noora Fatehi in a special item song.

It will be the first time when Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space in a film. Rajkummar Rao, who recently impressed us with his phenomenal performance in films like Omerta, Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi, will also be seen in Fanney Khan along with Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, will also be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Shahid Kapoo Shraddha will also be seen in Prabhas-starrer Saaho.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to social media site Twitter to share a new poster of the film along with announcing that the trailer of Stree will also be releasing today.

