Street Dancer 3: Street Dancer3 before its releases became the talk of the town the movie the film is a sequel to the 2015 film ABCD 2. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

Street Dancer 3: Street Dancer3 is the much-anticipated movie helmed by ace dancer Remo D’Souza, the movie before its release became the talk of the town and actor Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to make this movie a hit, be it a working on the dance moves, or acting , the actors are religiously rehearsing all set to give there power pack performance in the film.

As per the reports the major chunk of the film has been shot, and the final dance battle to be shot in Mumbai studio, amidst all the buzz, a BTS came in all the way from the sets of Street dancer 3, Varun Dhawan, shraddha, director Remo Desouza and other team members are having a serious chat , and the picture made fans in muddle head that what these stars are talking, though conversation seems intense by stars seemed to be all ears for their director.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s beach birthday in Mexico: Sooryavanshi actor celebrates bday with friends beside the beach

Street Dancer 3 is being touted as the biggest dance film of Bollywood. apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha, Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Dharmesh, Shakti Mohan will be seen in a pivotal role. however, rumored were in the air that Katrina Kaif will join Varun Dhawan in the final battle of street dancer 3 but due to her tight schedule for Bharat, shraddha stepped in. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App