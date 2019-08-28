Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan is working on his upcoming dance venture, alongside Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and Aparshakti. Recently Apaarshakti shared some cool pictures from the set.

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is the talk of the town as it is going to be the massive budget film for a dance drama. The film was initially considered as the sequel of ABCD 2 but the makers cleared the doubt, Street Dancer 3D is a different story. The film has more difficult Choreograph and hardest dance stunts that will blow your mind.

The makers promised that this will become India’s best dancing film ever. Remo D’Souza earlier made films on dance but he promised that this will be a different piece. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan once again share the space for a dance drama. Earlier the film was supposed to picturised on Katerina Kaif but due to her unavailability of dates actress refused. Finally, fans will get to see the couple Shraddha and Varun sharing the space again.

Aparshakti who is going to play an important role in the film share a picture featuring Remo, Varun Dhawan and him. The photo seemed from the sets of Street dancer 3D. The actors look cool in white sporty attire that will slay your heart. Varun Dhawan met with an injury while he was rehearsing for the film and makers postpone the schedule but Varun managed with it and completed the shoot on time.

In the film the actors will be seen competing with 10 best teams in the world, the level of dancing will touch the summit and Remo will present the actors in jaw-dropping look. However, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No. 1 starring Sara Ali Khan, Rannbhoomi, and Shuddhi.

Shraddha Kapoor is going to slay the theatres on August 30, 2019, with her massive budget film Saaho and she will be seen in Chhichhore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Shraddha Kapoor can also be seen in Sanjay Pooran Singh’s Chanda Mama Door ke, Shotgun Shaadi alongside Siddharth Malhotra, and Dhadkan 2.

