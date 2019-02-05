Street Dancer 3D first posters: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for a dance battle with their upcoming film Street Dancer. To raise the excitement for the film, the makers have released the first posters unveiling the duo's looks. Helmed by Remo D'Souza and bankrolled by T-Series, Street Dancer also stars Nora Fatehi and will hit the theatrical screens on November 8, 2019.

Street Dancer 3D first posters: The first posters of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer have been finally released. After unveiling the title and release date of the film a day before, the filmmakers released the official posters of Street Dancer today unveiling Varun and Shraddha’s looks from the film. Posing on the streets, Varun can be seen dressed in a golden jacket and red track pants while Shraddha is dressed in a black bralette, red track pants and white sneakers.

Slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 8th, Street Dancer is being helmed by Remo D’souza and bankrolled by T-Series. With Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi will also feature in the film. Regarded as Bollywood’s biggest dance film, the film is being shot in Amritsar and will be followed by a schedule in London.

As per latest reports, Shraddha is getting trained in 5 different dance forms for the film, namely Afro, Krump, Locking-Popping, Animation Tutting and Urban. In the film, the audience will also apparently witness a dance-off between Shraddha and Nora Fatehi. Before this, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been a part of Remo D’souza’s dance film ABCD 2. Thus, the excitement for Street Dancer is on an all-time high.

Before Street Dancer, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the upcoming film like Kalank. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in for films like Chhichhore, Saaho and Saina.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More