Street Dancer 3D: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi starrer dance drama Street Dancer aka Street Dancer 3D has got a new release date. The film will now release on January 24 next year around Republic Day. Street Dancer aka Street Dancer 3D is being helmed by Remo D’Souza and the film revolves around the life of street dancers. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday shared a new poster of the film starring Varun Dhawan. In the poster, we see Varun Dhawan holding Indian flag in his hands and has a fierce look on his face.

Street Dancer aka Street Dancer 3D brings back Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor back on the silver screen after ABCD 2 which was also a dance drama and emerged as a blockbuster. Street Dancer aka Street Dancer 3D has been backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. It is one of the most anticipated dance movies of 2020 and Varun Dhawan keeps sharing photos and videos from the sets of Street Dancer aka Street Dancer 3D on his official Instagram and Twitter handle.

It will be interesting to see Nora Fatehi in a dance movie after her phenomenal dance on sensational song Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate which has crossed 500 million views on YouTube.

Street Dancer aka Street Dancer 3D also stars Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana and Caroline Wilde in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film failed miserably at the box office.

Shraddha Kapoor will soon be seen in multilingual film Saaho starring Prabhas in the lead role.

