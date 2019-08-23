Street Dancer 3D: Nora opens up about her friendship and equation between her co-actors and other dancers

Street Dancer 3D is a dance flick film which is directed by Remo D’Souza. This movie is starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva. The movie is all set to hit the cinemas on January 24.

In a recent interview Nora opened up about her lovely friendship with Varun and Shraddha that they always are having fun with each other and they share good vibes and energies and they all are kids at heart, and said that she is grateful to them for making her experience so good and she not only said good words for Shraddha and Varun but also Raghav Juyal, Sushant, Dharmesh Yelande all the dancers, and said that the environment of the sets felt like they were back to school again and it was positive and fun, she said that after doing a film with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza her position in the industry will enhance and it will help her to get good option of films.

Nora and Varun also shared some of the pictures from the sets and the picture of the trio Varun, Shraddha and Nora and three of them were looking adorable together.

Nora Fatehi’s latest music video was also out today it was with the most popular girl crush of the country Vicky Kaushal and the audience went crazy for it because their chemistry was very cute and romantic and caught the attention of the audiences. The music video Pachtaoge crossed over 2 million views in just 7 hours and from this speed, it will cross the highest view on Youtube too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App