Street Dancer 3D: After Remo D'Souza's ultimate face-off video starring Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to the beats of Ed Sheeran's popular song Galway Girl set the Internet on fire, another tiny clip of the ladies on the sets of their upcoming movie went viral on social media. Nora Fatehi teaching Filbar step to Shraddha Kapoor will give you friendship goal.

Street Dancer 3D: Recently, the director of one of the mosr expensice dance movie titled Street Dancer 3D, Remo D’Souza took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of Dilbar star Nora Fatehi and 2 States actor Shraddha Kapoor’s ultimate face-off dance on the sets of the upcoming movie which also stars Student of the Year debutante, Varun Dhawan. The duo who are busy shooting for the film which is likely to hit the theatres by the end of this year, are seen dancing to the beats of Ed Sheeran’s popular song Galway Girl.

Bollywood’s famous choreograper in his post said that he thinks this is going to happen whenever these two will meet at anytime and any place. With millions of Instagram user, hitting a like button on the post, there were thousands of fans who even took to Remo’s post to praise the spirit of the stunning ladies via comment section. Apart from Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor’s sexy dance moves, Varun Dhawan’s surprise appearance in the video just to say that this is not in the movie stole the limelight, right away.

In a maroon crop top with white shorts, Nora Fatehi in the video stick to her style while Shraddha Kapoor for a change was seen in head to toe Indian attire. If you misses taking a sneak peek into Remo D’Souza’s post that garnered over 383,930 views, take a look at it here:

Not just that, another video of Street Dancer ladies set the Internet on fire. In the tiny clip, Nora Fatehi can be seen teaching the sexy dance steps of her chartbuster song, Dilbar Dilbar from the movie Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham. Well, the cute video of duo trying to match eahcother energy on the track that was a hit in 2018, will give you friendship goals. Take a look at the video, here:

Helmed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza under the banners of T-Series and Remo D’Souza Entertainment. Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Shakti Mohan and Aparshakti Khurana starrer will hit the theatres on November 8, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More