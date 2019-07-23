Street Dancer 3D: It seems that the entire cast of the film Street Dancer 3D has left no stone unturned for shooting for the climax of the film in Mumbai. Recently, reports revealed that lead star Shraddha Kapoor has injured her ankle and informed her followers with a story on Instagram. Read the entire details here–

Street Dance 3D: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are currently all set for their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D which is among the highly anticipated dance dramas. The film is the sequel of 2015’s film ABCD 2 and will hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the film also features Punit Pathak, Shakti Mohan, Aparshakti Khurana, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi in supporting roles. Moreover, Bollywood beauty queen Deepika Padukone might also appear in a cameo.

The shoot of the film began in Punjab and later the cast and crew headed to Dubai and London for the shoot of the film. Currently, the team is preparing to shoot for the climax of the film and are reportedly rehearsing in Mumbai with a team of international dancers.

Some days back, Varun Dhawan was snapped outside a dance class with his injured foot, recently, Shraddha Kapoor has injured her ankle while shooting for the film. This is not the first time, earlier to this Shraddha has injured her shoulders and neck during the shoot as well.

Shraddha Kapoor currently has a list of films in her kitty such as Chhichore with Sushant Singh Rajput, Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and Saaho with South superstar Prabhas. Earlier, Saaho was supposed to release on August 15 with films like Batla House and Mission Mangal, but due to some additional work of VFX, the makers delayed the date to August 30. Recently, the makers also revealed a new poster of the film which has created a buzz on the Internet.

