Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, which is directed by Remo D' Souza and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-series. Both the actors are much excited about the film and are preparing well to match up with the beats.

Street Dancer 3D: Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have started preparing for their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and will hit the silver screens on November 8 2019. Talking about the lead actors, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are one of the most talented actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with their versatile roles in films. In the past, both the actors have delivered some amazing films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, October, Stree, Badlapur and many more and continue to impress fans with strong scripts. Taking about Street Dancer 3D, the film is the second collaboration of Shraddha Kapoor with the director Remo D’ Souza after biographical dance drama film ABCD 2.

Both the actors are currently super-excited for the film and have been preparing for the film with the director for a long time. Recently, Shraddha shared a warm-up video from a dance studio. In the video, Shraddha is looking hot dressed in casuals and is trying her best to match up the beats of the music. With her sincere look and focussed face, it seems that Shraddha is really working hard to suit the character well in the film.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also shared some photos in his Instagram story, posing with the director of the film. In the pictures, Varun and Remo are in their workout mode in workout outfits. It seems that the entire cast is working really hard to match with the beats of the director and is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a blockbuster hit like ABSD 2.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-series. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Prabhu Deva, Punit Pathak, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande in supporting roles. The first shooting schedule of the film was held in Punjab with Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurana and Sonam Bajwa.

Post to the first schedule, the team headed to London for the second schedule with the rest of the actors like Nora Fatehi, Shakti Mohan and Shraddha Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App