Street Dancer 3D teaser: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer teaser will be released this Diwali. Varun gave the hint about the trailer release on social media however no official statement has been made.

Street Dancer Teaser: The much-awaited dance drama featuring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others will hit the theatres next year on the occasion of Republic Day on January 24, 2020. Recently, Sui Dhaga actor Varun revealed on social media about the first teaser of the film which is expected to release on Diwali.

Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Street Dancer also features Prabhu Deva, Dharmesh Yelande and Salman Yusuff Khan. Street Dancer is the sequel of ABCD 2 and will be released in theatres in 3D. Earlier makers of the film decided to release the film on 8 November 2019 but later changed the date as it was clashing with Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti. Still, Varun starrer will clash with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga which is set to release on Independence Day.

Makers of the film unveiled the first poster and the filming has already been completed. Varun Dhawan’s last three films Kalank, Sui Dhaga and October did not perform well at the box office and fans are really excited and have high expectations from the dance drama. It is expected that teaser will drop on the occasion of Diwali this year, however, no official statement has been made yet.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and others. Currently, the actor is shooting for Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda film being directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020.

