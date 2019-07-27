Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently fainted on the sets of upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D after shooting for 18 hours in one go. The movie has wrapped up its shoot and will hit the silver screen in January 2020.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer is all set to hit the silver screens in 2020. The dance drama is being directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Recently, Student Of The Year actor fainted on the sets of his upcoming movie after shooting continuously for 18 hours.

Varun is one of the hardworking actors of the film industry. The actor never fails to give his 100 per cent when it comes to his films. Currently, he has been busy shooting for his next film Street Dancer 3D and a dance-themed film undoubtedly needs a lot of hard work and dedication. It is the sequel of ABCD series and is slated to release next year on January 24, 2020. After shooting for the movie in Dubai, London and Punjab the entire cast and crew are currently shooting the final dance face-off in Mumbai which is supposed to be the last schedule.

Apart from Varun and Shraddha, the movie features Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi in key roles. According to reports, Varun was unwell from a long time but still, he decided to shoot for the movie because his scenes had to be wrapped up before July 24. He was suffering from cold and fever but still shot continuously for 18 hours. Later, during the shoot, the actor fainted on the sets. However, the doctor said that he had low blood pressure and need to take rest for a few days. The shoot was called off after the incident but later after getting better Varun decided to do a double shift and now the shoot has been completed. Recently, the entire cast and crew of the film had a wrap-up party.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Kalankalongside many big actors of the film industry. He has also signed his next film Coolie No. 1 which is a remake of old Govinda’s movie. On the other hand, Shradhha’s next film Saahu is all set to hit the box office next month.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App