Street Dancer 3D: Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi is one of the most anticipated releases of 2020. On wrapping up the film, Varun Dhawan has penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to put his dancing shoes on once again for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Ever since the film has gone on floors, Varun has been sharing regular updates from the sets showcasing the camaraderie shared between the actors as well as dancers associated with the film. But, it seems that it is finally time to bid goodbye but only for a short while as the team of Street Dancer 3D have wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Overwhelmed by a range of emotions, Varun has penned a heartfelt note on social media. He wrote that they dance to express not impress. He is super excited for everyone to see what they have in store for them. Extending his gratitude towards director Remo D’Souza and the team of dancers, Varun said that he had a blast but is also sad because it’s over.

In the photos shared by Varun on his profile, he can be seen flaunting his toned body followed by group photos with the team of Street Dancer 3D. Interestingly, the actor will be sporting an MJ tattoo in all his dance films with Remo D’Souza. Sharing further insight into the same, the filmmaker recently told a news portal that both of them are huge fans of MJ. When they discovered this, the tattoo became a part of his character and he will sport the same tattoo in all of their dance films together.

Co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, Street Dancer 3D is touted as the sequel of 2015 film ABCD 2. Directed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series, the film will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

