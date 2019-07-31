Street Dancer 3D wrap up party: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi celebrated the wrap up of their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D on Tuesday in Mumbai. Street Dancer 3D will hit the silver screens on January 24, 2020.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi announced the wrap of their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D with heartfelt notes on social media. While it is an emotional moment for the entire cast and crew, the occasion definitely called for a celebration. On Tuesday, the makers of the film threw a wrap up bash in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Filmmaker Remo D’Souza, Prabhu Deva, Film producer Bhushan Kumar among many others attended the celebration and pose for the paparazzi.

Making a gorgeous appearance at the wrap up bash, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a sultry black dress by Dolce and Gabbana and black heels. She completed her look with loose curly hair and minimal makeup. Nora Fatehi made heads turn at the event as always in an off shoulder crop top with matching shorts styled with a white belt and white sneakers. She also kept her makeup subtle yet sultry with a coat of mascara and pink lipstick. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey shirt, white jacket, ripped blue denims and black and white sneakers.

To mark the wrap up of Street Dancer 3D, the makers of the film also released a video recently that showed Varun Dhawan’s journey from ABCD 2 to Street Dancer 3D. Helmed by Remo D’ Souza, Street Dancer 3D is an addition to his dance films after ABCD and ABCD 2. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 24, 2020. It is likely to clash with Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga at the box office.

After Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan will start shooting for Coolie No.1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Saaho and Chhichhore. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi just made headlines with her dance number O Saki Saki from Batla House.

