Steet Dancer: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for their upcoming film Street Dancer. The film is directed by Remo D' Souza and is bankrolled by T-series. Varun and Shraddha are also planning to feature in Prabhu Deva's iconic ‘90s song Muqabala.

Street Dancer: After not so promising review of his last film Kalank, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for his upcoming film Steet Dancer also known as Street Dancer 3D. Currently, the team of the film is planning for a remake of 90’s hit song Humse Hai Muqabala of the year 1994. This song guarantees to bring all the kids of ’90s to a dance mode with its beats and lyrics. The most interesting part is, the remake of the song will be performed by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Reports reveal that Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are all set to create a buzz by featuring in the remake of Mukkala Muqabala in their film Street Dancer. The film is directed by Remo D’ Souza and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series. Not only this, the king of dancing, Prabhu Deva will also feature in the song.

Earlier, music king AR Rahman composed the music of the song, however, this time the new version of the song will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi. This song is not the first song from the 90’s album which is being recreated, last year Tanishk also recreated the song Aankh Marey for Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba, which featured Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Reports suggest that the remake of Muqabala will be shot in Dubai with the entire cast of the film. It is predicted that the recreated version of the song will be a complete entertainer.

A source close to the makers revealed that song will have an outstanding choreography and the fans will love the new version as much as the original song. He also revealed that once Prabhu Deva was practising some dance moves in a single take and later he was joined by Varun and Shraddha and that reminded the makers for the remake of the song.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App