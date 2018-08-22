Internet sensation Poonam Pandey, who will be seen in Telugu Film Lady Gabbar Singh, has announced that she will donate the entire remuneration that she has received from the film to Kerala Flood Relief Programme.

Social media hottie Poonam Pandey is back in the headlines, however, this time not to demand caption for her topless picture but for a social cause.

Social media hottie Poonam Pandey is back in the headlines, however, this time not to demand caption for her topless picture but for a social cause! The internet sensation has announced that she will donate the entire remuneration that she has received from the film to Kerala Flood Relief Programme.

“I am deeply in a trauma and pain to see the devastation caused by the floods in Kerala. My heart goes out to the people in need and in order to help them, I have decided to donate my entire remuneration of just signed Telugu film Lady Gabbar Singh to the Kerala relief fund. I am happy that many people have undertaken their disaster response work in Kerala. I appeal to all my friends, fans and peers from the film industry to come and support our flood relief work for the people of Kerala,” Poonam Pandey was quoted by India.com as saying.

In case you don’t know her

Poonam Pandey is one of the famous social media stars who is known for her sizzling and sleazy pictures.

Poonam has played a lead role in an action film Miss Malini and will be next seen in Lady Gabbar Singh. The film is directed by Veeru K.

In case you haven’t seen her films

Her first Bollywood debut was Nasha, where she was the female lead of the film playing a teacher who ends up having a sexual relationship with one of her students.

Now, if you haven’t seen her!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More