Student of the year 2 actor Ananya Panday is celebrating the festival of Christmas in all its glory. On the occassion of Christmas, the next gen star took to her official Instagram account to share a video in which she can be seen decorating the Christmas tree with ornaments and lights. In another photo, she can be seen cuddling with her adorable pet. In Student of the year 2, she will share the screen space with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

As the next gen star Ananya Panday gears to hit the big screen next year with her debut film Student of the year 2, she is leaving no opportunity to win the hearts on the Internet. From making a style statement with her latest looks to reflecting her goofy personality on social media, Ananya, as Arjun Kapoor says, is a truly a teen sensation. To extend her Christmas wishes, Ananya took to her official Instagram account an hour ago and shared her latest photos.

Sitting against the backdrop of a beautiful Christmas tree, Ananya is seen cuddling her adorable dog. Dressed in a red sweater paired with black stockings and a reindeer hairband, Ananya looks too cute to handle. Complimenting her perfectly is none other than her fluffy best friend who is sporting a red bandana around his neck.

Along with the photo, Ananya has also posted a video where she can be seen decorating the Christmas tree with lights and ornaments. In the video right after it, Ananya can be seen flashing her bright smile as she poses next to the lit-up tree.

Have a look at some of the photos of Ananya Panday that set the Internet on fire-

