Student of the Year 2: The next-gen star Ananya Panday is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with her upcoming film Student of the year 2. Before her film hits the screens on May 10, Ananya has admitted that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing the screen space in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Student of the Year 2: Bollywood is abuzz with speculations of linkups and break up. Amidst it all, one love triangle that has been grabbing headlines in recent past is Kartik Aaryan- Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. After Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath and later delivered a blockbuster hit Simmba, admitted her feelings for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya has also ended her silence about her feelings for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor.

During the promotions of her upcoming film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday said that she is 20 years old and having a crush on someone is normal. Admitting that she finds Kartik cute, Ananya added that she is lucky she got a chance to work with him. For the uninitiated, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan will share the screen space in Patni Pati Aur Woh. Bhumi Pednekar plays the second lead in the film.

When asked about her best friend Suhana Khan’s reaction to Student of the Year 2 trailer, Ananya said that she was really happy to see her in the trailer. On being about the latter’s Bollywood debut, Ananya said that they are sisters and do not talk about serious stuff so she has not given her any advice. However, Suhana is going to New York for her acting classes and she will do well when she makes her debut.

Directed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on May 10. After Student of the Year 2, Ananya will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. Along with her films and love life, Ananya Panday often creates quite a buzz with her impressive sense of style.

