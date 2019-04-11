Student of the year 2: Karan Johar's ambitious project Student Of the Year franchise is going to hit the silver screens with another installment. Student of the year 2 starring Tiger Shroff along with two debutants of Bollywood Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday has already created a lot of buzz and now the makers have dropped stunning posters of the starlets. Take a look at the gorgeous looks of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday from the movie!

Student of the year 2: One of the most awaited sequels, Student of the year 2 is finally on the track of releasing and fans can’t keep calm. The makers have started storming the internet with some amazing posters of the movie, leaving fans astonished. First, the makers released Tiger Shroff’s look from the movie giving a glimpse through his Instagram profile and now, they have released the sensuous looks of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

While Tiger Shroff impressed fans with his washboard abs and his chiseled body, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday are raising the heat with their gorgeous looks. Looking absolutely sexy, Tara Sutaria is leaving fans breathless and on the other hand, Ananya Panday is sure to make your heart skip a beat with her beauty. Take a look at the individual looks of the stars from the movie. Introducing to you Tiger SHroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday as the new students!

The anticipation in fans has doubled as the first part proved to be a super duper hit on the box-office and collected good numbers. Student Of The Year released in the year 2012 starred Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. All of the 2012 debutants are now recognized as the young talents of Bollywood with immense talent and energy. This is one of the reasons, people have great expectations from the sequel also. First, the makers introduced Tiger Shroff as deal athlete named Rohan who is shown running and showing off his well-built body. Then, the two beauties took over the madness with their sultry looks.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria has already bagged her second project, ahead of the release of her debut movie. The starlet will be seen in Marjaavan with Siddharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet, and Riteish Deshmukh. Not just her, Ananya Panday has also made her way into the B-town already and bagged a role in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar’s Pati Patni Our Woh.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar and directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 also features Hollywood actor Will Smith who will make a special guest appearance.

