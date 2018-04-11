Dharma Productions is ready to launch Student Of The Year 2 and is making the audiences meet the cast for the first time. Tiger Shroff is in the lead was announced from the start but the rest of the cast was kept under wraps until today. The first one to join the ranks is Disney star Tara Sutaria who is making her debut into Bollywood with this film and the second one is Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey.

The news of Chunky Pandey’s daughter making her Bollywood debut sent the media into a frenzy especially when it came to finding out who will be the one launching her into the industry. It was soon announced that the god of newcomer star kids, Karan Johar will be the one showcasing her on the screen for the first time, people have been waiting for the first look. Today, Student Of The Year 2’s official page released the first look in which Ananya is seen dawning a sporty look as she joins the brat pack at Saint Teresa.

Before this, the first looks of Tiger Shroff and newcomer Tara Sutaria was revealed today as well. This will be Tara’s debut as well after doing multiple Disney Channel shows. After the success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is ready to shed his action hero avatar and dawn the student look. Karan Johar is all set to release the second installment of his successful Student Of The Year which will feature Shroff in the leading role. The movie that went on the floors some time back, has still not revealed its entire cast rumors suggest next one to be introduced might be ex- Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma.

The movie is set to release on Nov 23, 2018, and the shooting is currently going on at the same location as last time, Saint Teresa. They also posted a throwback of the class of 2012 which gave Bollywood the biggest names, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. They will keep on introducing us to the cast throughout the day.

