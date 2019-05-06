One of the most promising debutants of 2019, Ananya Pandey, who will be making her debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, spoke about how she chose films over college.

Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Pandey, who will be making her big Bollywood debut this year with Karan Johar’s SOTY 2, appears to be one of the most promising debutants this year and by all her interviews and media interactions, it is very evident that Annaya Pandey is a very down to earth girl, extremely polite, cute and candid at the same time.

The girl, who impressed everyone with her glimpse in the trailer of Student Of The Year 2, is known for her candid and honest answers and statements. While talking to a leading daily, Ananya Pandey spoke about how she was all ready to go to USC to pursue her college studies and just before going to college, she thought that she should try her luck in Bollywood one more time so she made up her mind to give an audition for Student Of The Year 2 and she was lucky enough to get it which was a dream come true for Ananya Pandey.

The daughter of veteran actor Chunky Pandey, Ananya Pandey will be making her debut in the film industry with the sequel to Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year.

The film, titled Student Of The Year 2 has been helmed by Punit Malhotra and stars Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film has been backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and the film is slated to hit the silver screen on May 10 this year.

