Student Of The Year 2 is one of the most-awaited movies of the year and today it has hit the silver screens. Starring Tiger Shroff along with debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, the movie is expected to be a blast. With the great promotion work and marketing, the movie has already reached a vast number of people and now, the box-office collection is going to compel many others to watch it. Following the first installment of Student Of The Year franchise, which released in the year 2012, Karan Johar made the second part of his successful project. After creating many buffs on social media, Student Of The Year 2 has finally released.

Student Of The Year marked the debuts for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and Student Of The Year 2 will introduce Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday to the Indian cinemas. Apart from seeing two fresh faces in the movie, there are a lot more interesting aspects. While the trailer impressed everyone with its high school drama, the peppy tracks have made it look even more convincing. Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the film has a lot to offer to its audience. The movie casts Ananya Panday as Shreya, Tara Sutaria as Mia and Tiger Shroff as Rohan. One of the other appearances in the film will be of Aditya Seal who will add all the drama with his role as an antagonist.

While the plot will take you back to the Student Of The Year 2012 batch with its similarities, the movie will still showcase some variety. From the killer dance performances of Tiger Shroff to Ananya Panday playing the role of a tomboy, the Karan Johar production has a lot to hook you up. And yes, who can forget a peppy track that has a guest appearance of Alia Bhatt?

Saw #StudentOfTheYear2 last night!! And I must say the film is outstanding!! Brilliant direction by @punitdmalhotra and everyone has done a fabulous job! specially @Official_Ananya you were the best!! Yo gonnna go long way gurl!! God bless — Manjot (@OyeManjot) May 8, 2019

I don't know why they called the movie "Student of the Year Part 2" and not just simply "Karate Kid Part 3" #SOTY2 #studentoftheyear2 — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 9, 2019

My dearest @punitdmalhotra u r too generous n given me undue credit.. #StudentOfTheYear2 is ALL ur hard work n effort..I could only give moral support.. Wishing it all success n love 💖 n lets #hookUp after the release 😂 pic.twitter.com/YUIuQpJqFE — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) May 8, 2019

Can I Unwatch this? Looks like the makers of the movie were smoking pot while making this movie. #Studentoftheyear2 — Rannel Sheldon Moras (@VancityRan) May 9, 2019

#StudentOfTheYear2: Trash. Time Waste. Film full of trash actors. @karanjohar a request to you, please understand the situation of distributors. Firstly Kalank gave us loses and looks like SoTY 2 too will give us loses. All eyes on Ajay's De De Pyaar De. — Ajay Sinha (@AjaySin24715560) May 6, 2019

