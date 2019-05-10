Student of the year 2 box office collection day 1: Student of the year 2 starring Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff has hit the screens today and is expected to earn Rs 10 crore at the box office on its opening day. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Student of the year 2 box office collection day 1: Rom-com film Student of the Year 2 marks as a debut for Tara Sutariya and Ananya Panday and has hit the silver screens today, May 10, 2019. Apart from the newbies, the film also features Tiger Shroff and is directed by Punit Malhotra and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Productions. The film is a sequel to Student of the Year in 2012 which also featured Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. The film will showcase the interesting journey of the new batch at Saint Teresa’s College.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunkey Panday and Tara Sutaria has earlier appeared in various roles in her childhood in Disney India’s Big Bada Boom and many more. Moreover, the film also marks a debut for Tiger in Dharma Production. The most interesting part of the film is Hollywood actor Will Smith, will also appear in the film in a special appearance in a song.

Moreover, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt also appeared in a song titled Hook Up song with Tiger Shroff and sizzled the Internet with her stunning dance moves. The film is among the highly anticipated films which is expected to create a buzz at the box office with an earning of Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore at the box office.

In the teen drama film, Tiger Shroff will be seen romancing Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The glimpse of the same was featured in the films’ song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan like kissing scenes with the two leading ladies. In an interview, Ananya and Tara revealed that Tiger Shroff is best in kissing. Ananya further revealed that it was her first kiss and one of the best once.

Talking about the reaction, Daboo Ratnani called the film a must watch, which is full of entertaining elements. Further, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker appreciated Tiger Shroff and called him the show stealer. He further praised Karan Johar and congratulated for the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App