Student Of The Year 2 box office collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria’s film Student Of The Year 2 hit the silver screens last week at the cinema screens. Despite a negative word of mouth, the film has been showing a positive trend at the box office, surpassing all expectations. Garnering Rs 12.06 crore on its first day, Student of The Year 2 collected Rs 14.02 crore on the second day, making a total collection of Rs 26.08 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade analytics on his official Twitter account and said that the biz. of Student Of The Year 2 on Sunday is likely to get impacted by IPL 2019 Final and might witness a dip in the evening.

At the box office, Student Of The Year 2 is witnessing strong competition from Hollywood biggie Avengers: Endgame, which is on a record-breaking spree. Avengers: Endgame crossed Rs 100 crore on Day 2, Rs 150 on Day 3, Rs 200 crore on Day 5, Rs 250 crore on Day 7 and Rs 300 crore on Day 10. So far, the film has collected a total collection of Rs 338.35 crore.

#StudentOfTheYear2 witnesses growth on Day 2, but lacks the appreciation for a solid jump… Mumbai, Delhi, NCR plexes performing better… #IPL2019Final today [Sun] will hit biz, evening onwards… Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr. Total: ₹ 26.08 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2019

#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 260.40 cr

Week 2: ₹ 77.95 cr

Total: ₹ 338.35 cr

Nett BOC.

ATBB.#AvengersEndgame benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 3

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2019

Speaking about Student Of The Year 2, the film is the sequel of 2012 film that goes by the same name and marked the debut of Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. This year, Student Of The Year 2 marks the debut of next-gen stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film also stars Aditya Seal, Gul Panag, Samir Soni.

After Student Of The Year 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 and an untitled film alongside Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will be seen in RX 100 and Marjaavaan and Ananya Panday will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

