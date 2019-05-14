Student of the Year 2 box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film Student of the Year 2 has till now earned Rs 38.83 crore in three days and is expected to cross Rs 50 crore. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and is bankrolled by Apoorva Mehta, Yash Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Productions.

Student of the Year 2 box office collection day 4: Hindi-teen film Student of the Year 2 has been creating a buzz since it is released. The film features Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles and is a sequel to 2012 film Student of the Year. The film has till now earned Rs 38.83 crore and is expected to cross Rs 50 crore on its day four. Though the film didn’t get a positive response from the critics however, it managed to cater the audience well at the box office.

Film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that the film earned Rs 12.06 crore on its first day, on its day 2 the film earned Rs 14.02 crore and on day 3 it earned Rs 12.75 crore. However, on Sunday it was expected that the film could get a little impacted by IPL 2019 Final, however, the film had a decent weekend. Moreover, the film has also beaten the records of Janhvi Kapoor’s film Dhadak and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath in terms of opening weekend collections.

Moreover, the film is also competing with Hollywood’s biggest film Avengers: Endgame which has also emerged as the history breaker film. The film has till now earned Rs 338.35 crore.

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s Student of the Year of 2012, the film created a lot of buzz and also marked debut for all the three lead actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. This year, Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and is produced by Apoorva Mehta, Yash Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Productions and is distributed by Fox Star Studious.

#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3… Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Aditya Seal, Samie Soni, Gul Panag and Abhishek Bajaj in supporting roles. The film has somehow proved to be lucky for actors as the female stars Ananya and Tara has already signed films before the film’s release. Reports suggest that Tara will feature opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang and Ananya Panday will appear in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

