Student Of The Year 2 box office collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria’s film Student Of The Year 2’s college drama released last week. A lot of buffs was created before the release and the first-day collection was evident of the superb promotions. Although there was a larger criticism witnessed on the social media and people even trolled the movie for its plot, it is experiencing a good run on the box-office. In fact, the Karan Johar’s project has surpassed everyone’s expectations and opened with Rs 12.06 crore on its first day. On the second day, it earned Rs 14.02 crore and on the third day, SOTY2 collected Rs 12.75 crore.

The exact collections for Day 4 are not out until now but the Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s last update on it showed a total collection of Rs 38.83 crore. Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to post the collections and also that the business of Student Of The Year 2 might get affected on Sunday as it was an IPL 2019 Final. But, without any noticeable dip, the movie survived well at the box-office.

Although, Student Of The Year 2 ranks low in the comparison of Tiger Shroff’s previous releases’ collections including Baaghi and Baaghi 2. Student Of The Year could not beat the numbers of Baaghi but it surely left Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak and Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath behind.

On the other hand, Student Of The Year also faced tough competition with Hollywood’s big release Avengers: Endgame. The movie is running with record-breaking numbers. It has crossed Rs 100 crore on Day 2, Rs 150 on Day 3, Rs 200 crore on Day 5, Rs 250 crore on Day 7 and Rs 300 crore on Day 10. Now, it has come to a total of more than 338.35 crores.

Student of the Year 2 belongs to the franchise that was started in the year 2012 with the first installment Student of the Year which featured Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan. Now, the movie has marked debuts for next-gen stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film also stars Aditya Seal, Gul Panag, Samir Soni.

