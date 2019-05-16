Student of the Year 2 box office collection day 6: Karan Johar's film Student of the Year 2 featuring Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in lead roles has been receiving mixed responses from the fans as well as critics. The film in six days of its release has earned Rs 53.88 crore.

Student of the Year 2 box office collection day 6: Teen-drama film Student of the Year 2 is creating buzz since the day it was released. The film features Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and has been an average performer at the box office. Talking about the latest figures, the film has earned 53.88 crores at the box office. Film critic Taran Adarsh recently shared the latest figures of the film and called the total collection underwhelming. Since the film couldn’t cross Rs 50 crore mark in the first five days, it is predicted that the film shall not be able to reach Rs 100 crore mark.

The film earned Rs 12.06 crore at the first day, Rs 14.02 crore on its second day, Rs 12.75 crore on its third day, Rs 5.52 crore on its fourth day, Rs 5.02 crore on its fifth day and Rs 4.51 crore on its sixth day. Though the film started with a good note in terms of collection and also broke many records with its opening day figures, it somehow couldn’t satisfy the expectations of the fans and received a declining response in the opening weekend.

The film is written by Arshad Sayed and is directed by Punit Malhotra and is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Productions and distributed by Fox Star Studios. The film is a sequel to 2012 film Student of the Year which featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.

#StudentOfTheYear2 is stable on weekdays [plexes continue to add to the total], but the overall total is underwhelming… Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr, Wed 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 53.88 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2019

The film received mixed responses from the critics as well as fans. Moreover, the script with the unreal situations in the film also received a lot of criticism. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff’s action sequences are well praised in the film. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Gul Panag, Abhishek Bajaj, Aditya Seal, Manoj Pahwa and Chetan Pandit in supporting roles.

In a small interview, the lead actor of the film Tiger Shroff revealed that when he entered the film industry, he was desperate to impress his fans but Student of the Year taught him to chill up and do what you want to do. He further revealed that he enjoyed every bit for the shooting of the film as he just had to portray the role of a student.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App