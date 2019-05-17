Student Of The Year 2 box office collection Day 7: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film Student Of The Year 2 released last week at the cinema screens. In its first week, Student Of The Year 2 has earned a total collection of Rs 57.90 crore.

Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria has completed a week at the cinema screens. Despite negative reviews, Student Of The Year 2 has managed to sustain the audience’s interest. A sequel of 2012 film that goes by the same name, which marked the debut of Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, Student Of The Year 2 marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account a while ago to share the latest trade analytics of Student Of The Year 2. Earning Rs 12.06 crore on Friday, Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday, Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday, Rs 5.52 crore on Monday, Rs 5.02 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.51 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.02 crore on Thursday, Student Of The Year 2 has earned a total collection of Rs 57.90 crore.

While the film started out on a steady note, it is now witnessing a dip. In follow-up tweets, Taran Adarsh said that the opening weekend collection of Student Of The Year 2 should have been much higher because of the star power of Tiger Shroff, its franchise and 3000+ screen count. It will be interesting to witness if the film will be able to sustain despite new releases like De De Pyaar De and John Wick.

#StudentOfTheYear2 underperforms… Biz was steady on weekdays, but *Week 1* total should’ve been much, much higher thanks to Tiger’s star power, #SOTY franchise and 3000+ screen count… In fact, #SOTY2 *Week 1* is lower than Tiger’s #Baaghi [2016]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2019

#StudentOfTheYear2 Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr, Wed 4.51 cr, Thu 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 57.90 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2019

Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff… Top 3 *Week 1* biz…

2016: #Baaghi ₹ 59.72 cr

2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 112.85 cr

2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 57.90 cr

Fresh and big competition arrives today [#DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3]… #SOTY2 *Weekend 2* is extremely crucial. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2019

Helmed by Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student Of The Year 2 also stars Aditya Seal in a key role. The film also has a guest appearance by Alia Bhatt in the song Hook Up Song. After Student Of The Year 2, Tiger Shroff will be seen in films like Baaghi 3, Rambo remake and a dance film alongside Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be seen in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh and Tara Sutaria has been roped in for films like RX 100 and

Marjaavaan.

