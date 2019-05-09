Student Of The Year 2 box office prediction: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film Student Of The Year 2 will release tomorrow. Looking at the hype around the film, Student of the year 2 is expected to take a good start at the box office. Student of the year 2 will be enjoying a solo release at the box office.

Student Of The Year 2 box office prediction: Student Of The Year 2, which is the sequel of 2012 film that goes by the same name, is all set to release this weekend. Continuing the franchise headlined by Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra forward, Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff and will mark the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Before the film release, the makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the film.

According to early trade estimates, Student Of The Year 2 is expected to take a good start at the box office. On its first day at the box office, the film can earn around Rs 10-11 crore. Film Trade analyst Sumit Kadel told a news portal that Student Of The Year 2’s performance at the box office will rest on content. While the trailer and songs of the film have not received an overwhelming response, Tiger Shroff and the storyline will drive the film forward.

Considering the film revolves around college life, the film will find takers among students and young audience aged between 25-30 years. In its run at the box office, Student Of The Year 2 can earn Rs 30 to 35 crore. Meanwhile, Film Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi told another portal that Student of the year 2 will be able to match the business of its previous one. Combining the action hero image of Tiger Shroff and a big banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the year 2 can also benefit from a time when results are coming out.

Helmed by I Hate Luv Storys filmmaker Punit Malhotra and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, Student of the year 2 will be enjoying a solo release at the box office. However, the film will face stiff competition from Hollywood megahit Avengers Endgame.

