Student of the year 2 chapters: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming film Student of the year 2 alongside debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. To raise excitement for the film. the makers of the film have released a video introducing Tiger Shroff's character. Student of the year 2 will hit the screens on May 10.

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood and he is all set to flaunt it all in his upcoming film Student of the year 2. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the year 2 is the sequel of 2012 film that goes by the same name and marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. With just a few days to the film release, the makers of the film are leaving no opportunity to raise excitement for the film.

After releasing songs like The Jawaani Song, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan and The Hook-Up song, the filmmakers have released the first chapter of Student of the year 2 introducing Tiger’s character.

Indulging in some heavy-duty action, the actor is seen flaunting his six-pack abs, fighting with the opponent team, lifting an overweight man and talking about values and morals. Take a look at Student of the year 2 chapter here:

Helmed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the year 2 marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Going by the trailer of the film that released a month ago, Student of the year 2 will revolve around a love triangle between Tiger, Ananya and Tara’s characters, i.e Rohan, Shreya and Mia. Bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Student of the year 2 is slated to hit the silver screens on May 10.

Last seen in Baaghi 2 opposite Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff has already been roped in for Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will also be seen in a film alongside Hrithik Roshan. Tiger’s co-stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria have also signed more films. While Ananya Panday will be seen in Pati Pati Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Tara Sutaria has been roped in for Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh as well as RX 100 alongside debutant Ahan Shetty.

