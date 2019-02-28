Student of The Year 2, which is slated to release on May 10, will reportedly feature Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff in a special song. The makers of the film are also planning to bring together the stars of the original film, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra for a cameo. The film marks acting debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt are all set to come together to sweep you off your feet. Reportedly the duo will be joining hands for a special song in Student of the Year 2, which marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. According to the latest reports, Alia will be shooting with Tiger for a small portion in the film and a song is also scheduled for the next week. The team has already started the preparation for it while the rehearsals are set to commence early next week.

The reports say Farah Khan will be choreographing a song that will feature Alia. The film’s team is trying to figure out ways to incorporate her co-stars from the first film, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, in the sequel. Both the actors are expected to shoot for their respective cameos in the coming weeks too. Alia and Tiger’s special song will be shot in one week on a grand set that is being put up at a suburban studio.

Student of the year 2 will be helmed by Punit Malhotra, who has previously directed films like I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions the film is slated to release on May 10.

